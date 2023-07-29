Maryland football fans are lucky to have found themselves a loyal quarterback in Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa. Taulia has reportedly turned down a huge deal in order to stay at his current school.

Taulia, who previously transferred to Maryland after backing up his brother and Mac Jones at Alabama his freshman year in 2019, decided against a big deal that would've brought him back to the SEC. This big deal included “crazy money” as Taulia said “he was offered $1.5 million on behalf of an unnamed SEC team should he transfer this offseason,” per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic.

After seeking out advice from his brother Tua, Taulia decided against the move, citing his current teammates and coaches as big reasons he wished to stay in Maryland, saying, “It would be hard for me to go to another place and not be happy but have all the money in the world … (I’d rather) be at a place where maybe I don’t have as much, but I’m happy and I’m here to work,” per Audrey Snyder.

Taulia Tagovailoa enters his 4th season with the Maryland football team. In the 2022 season, he set a Maryland passing yards single season record when he threw for 3,008 yards. He also threw for 18 touchdowns on the year and earned second team All-Big Ten honors. He opted to not enter the 2023 NFL draft and instead play his senior season at Maryland. While he is not as hyped of a prospect as his brother Tua was at this stage, he still has a solid chance of getting drafted if he puts together another strong season.