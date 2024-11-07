ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Maryland-Oregon prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Maryland-Oregon.

The Oregon Ducks are closing in on a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game and a berth in the College Football Playoff. They are unbeaten and very much on schedule. However, they have picked up a few injuries which could elicit some concerns down the line. Tez Johnson, one of the team's best and most dynamic receivers, is hurt. He is an elite playmaker who expands the range of possibilities for this team and this offense. Oregon did not function with a maximum of efficiency against Michigan this past weekend. The Ducks were easily good enough to win the game, but they did leave some points on the field and were not as dominant as they had been in other recent games.

One of the interesting micro-level trends for Oregon — something which didn't necessarily show up in September but which has been more evident in recent weeks — is that the Ducks are losing third quarters and are generally struggling on offense in second halves of games. It hasn't mattered that much since Oregon has had hefty halftime leads, but the possibility of Oregon drifting through the third quarter after winning comfortably in the first half could hurt the Ducks against higher-caliber opposition. Coach Dan Lanning will certainly want his Ducks to come busting out of the tunnel at halftime and play a complete 60-minute game, not just a good first half. In these weeks before the College Football Playoff begins, Oregon will want to sharpen its instincts and show that it can get through a full game without many lapses. The Ducks will want to ramp up for the playoff and make sure their habits are sound at the right time of the season, precisely when UO needs to be at its best.

Here are the Maryland-Oregon College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Maryland-Oregon Odds

Maryland: +24.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +1280

Oregon: -24.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Maryland vs Oregon

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Oregon Ducks did not crush Michigan last week. The Ducks covered the 14.5-point spread but did so only because they didn't take a knee — which they easily could have done — in the final few minutes. Oregon failed to separate from Michigan in the second half. The Ducks seemed to be coasting through the game instead of going full-throttle after halftime. Injuries have affected Oregon to a certain extent, and in a game with a 24.5-point spread, the Ducks might not have the urgency or the depth needed to pile on the points in the fourth quarter and win by 30 points. Oregon might just try to conserve energy and not make an all-out attempt to run up the score late in the game.

Why Oregon Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oregon has an elite offense led by Heisman-contending quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The Oregon offense is scoring in bunches in first halves. If UO gets off to a 21-7 start in the first 20 to 25 minutes, the Ducks can then steadily add to that margin in the second half and end up well over 25 points better than Maryland, a team which has allowed 48 points to Minnesota and 37 to Northwestern this year.

Final Maryland-Oregon Prediction & Pick

Maryland is not good. Oregon is very good. This game is in Eugene. It seems to point one way: to the Ducks. Take Oregon.

Final Maryland-Oregon Prediction & Pick: Oregon -24.5