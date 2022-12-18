By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have much of a shot of making the playoffs in 2022, but if they do, they will have to find a way to grind out a win in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. With Kenny Pickett out, though, things will have to be turned back over to Mitch Trubisky. But just because Trubisky is playing doesn’t mean that Mason Rudolph will be stuck on the bench for the entire game.

Given Trubisky’s struggles this season, some folks wanted to see Rudolph get an opportunity to play given there likely isn’t much left for Pittsburgh to play for this season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t agree, and instilled Trubisky as the starter again. Despite that, Trubisky could be on a short leash in this game, which means Rudolph could end up finding the field after all.

While he gets the start today with QB Kenny Pickett out, #Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky could be on short leash vs. the #Panthers. Story from me and @MikeGarafolo: https://t.co/E79dw3l2qz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

It was a bit surprising to see Trubisky get the start given how mediocre he’s been this season. Handing Rudolph the ball in an attempt to jumpstart the Steelers offense makes sense, even if he hasn’t exactly been anything special early in his career either. Even if the Steelers win this game, they still don’t stand much of a chance of finding their way into the postseason, so they don’t have much to lose here.

We haven’t seen much from Trubisky to suggest he’s capable of leading Pittsburgh to wins, and if he struggles early on against Carolina, don’t be surprised to see Rudolph on the field. The Steelers have good reason to see if Mason Rudolph has anything to offer, but they will only find that out if Mitch Trubisky gives them a reason to send him back to the bench.