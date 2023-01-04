By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Ubisoft Massive’s two biggest projects, the upcoming Star Wars and Avatar games, will be monetized, based on the recent job postings made by Ubisoft for the development teams working on these projects.

While Ubisoft Massive is best known for the Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise, it is now working on new heavy-hitting and established franchises to realizing their films into video games. An upcoming open-world Star Wars game is one of them, which is being developed in partnership with Lucasfilm Games. The other one is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a game that has been in development since 2017 and is set to release this 2023.

We reported earlier today that Ubisoft Massive has indicated that their upcoming Star Wars game will be taking strides in terms of development progress this year. The tweet that sparked interest in this also encouraged game developers to come on board and ‘join the adventure’ with a link to Ubisoft job postings. One of these job postings is for a ‘Monetization Specialist‘ whose scope of work will surely affect monetization for the two upcoming Ubisoft Massive games. Part of the job description of this Monetization Specialist states:

“Monetization Specialists at Ubisoft contribute to the financial success of our games, shaping strategies that boost profitability while respecting our players and the essence of each game.”

Responsibilities:

Monitor the monetization strategies and acquisition, engagement, and monetization KPIs of 3 Ubisoft projects.

Perform ad hoc analysis to improve recommendations to projects.

Partner with the project’s monetization director to develop monetization strategies aligned with player expectations and the creative & game directions.

Work closely with game economy designers to come up with justified pricing for items, events, and services.

Plan and oversee the content, promotions, and offers of the primary and secondary stores with the digital sales teams.

Collaborate with interdependent teams (like UI, UX, programming, etc.) to implement your monetization systems and features.

Follow up on monetization features and adapt them based on player feedback, reporting results, etc.

The post heavily implies that the Monetization Specialist will apply their skills and knowledge to the upcoming Star Wars open-world game and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. This is bad news enough for fans who are looking forward to these games. Let’s just hope that the monetization practices here won’t be as severe as in other titles.

Ubisoft Massive’s upcoming Star Wars game is described to be a “story-driven, open-world experience within the Star Wars galaxy that will also utilize the studio’s cutting-edge technology and advancements, including the Snowdrop engine.” Meanwhile, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora takes place a year before the recent film Avatar: The Way of Water.