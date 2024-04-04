The 2024 Masters Tournament is set to begin on April 11, and Brooks Koepka is feeling confident heading into the tournament.
“I always felt like I was going to win (The Masters),” Koepka said recently, via Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports. “Statistically, it's your best chance to win a major.”
Koepka, 33, is one of the better golfers in the world. He previously ditched the PGA Tour in favor of LIV Golf. Koepka is looking to win another major as a member of LIV Golf, something he has done once already.
While with the PGA Tour, he won in back-to-back years (2017, 2018) at the US Open. Koepka accomplished the same feat in 2018 and 2019 at the PGA Championship. Koepka, after making the move to LIV Golf, earned another PGA Championship victory in 2023.
He has yet to win The Masters Tournament, though. Koepka has come excruciatingly close, finishing second twice in 2019 and 2023.
Overall, he won tournaments nine times on the PGA Tour, and has three wins so far with LIV Golf. Brooks Koepka clearly has his mind focused on winning The Masters in 2024, however.
Koepka focused
As all golfers know, the secret to being great is by winning the mental game. Frustration and anger can lead to blow-up holes for even the best golf stars in the world.
So what is Koepka's secret?
He recently answered that question during a video with Srixon Golf, via Dylan Dethier of Golf Magazine.
“You're not going to like this answer, but I don't think about anything,” Koepka responded when asked what he thinks about before he hits a shot. “There's so much that goes into golf.”
Brooks Koepka has arguably the best mental game in golf. His secret?
"I don't think of anything," he said at first.
Turns out there's a LOT more to it. This got good.
Warming Up with @BKoepka: https://t.co/N03GAeNz27
Presented by @SrixonGolfpic.twitter.com/6kOKhJhiCc
— Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 3, 2024
Koepka then broke down his swing. He addressed mistakes he makes at times, and revealed his goals when it comes to his golf game.
After explaining different elements of his game, Koepka provided advice that golfers will appreciate.
“Keep it really simple, that's just the way it goes for me,” he said.
Of course, competing at the professional level has led to ups and downs for Koepka. Winning The Masters would be a major accomplishment to add to his already impressive professional resume.
He is the kind of player who will take the time to record a video like the one above for fans while preparing for one of the biggest tournaments of the year. Koepka has interest in growing the game, but he's also all business when it comes to his preparation and mindset.
“Usually March 1st is kind of my go for Augusta, and then I crank things up,” Koepka said, via Mark Harris of OutKick. “This whole week is just to see what I've done the past two, three weeks, whatever, how many weeks we've had off and see where everything is at. Make sure you're not so focused on the results, just on the process of doing what I wanted to do out there and making sure that certain things are fine and just kind of checking things off. That's all it is. It's not a result thing.”
LIV Golfers at The Masters
Will The Masters see a LIV Golfer win it all in 2024? There is no shortage of talented participants representing both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
As aforementioned, Koepka obviously believes in his ability to earn a victory this year. However, he also expressed confidence that at the very least, someone representing LIV Golf can win The Masters.
“Obviously chances are pretty good. There's a lot of good players,” Koepka said, via Mike Hall of golfmonthly.com. “I don't know how many guys are in the field. Usually about 90, right? Usually about 90. So you know, probably got, what, 15 percent. When you start breaking all the numbers down, no amateurs, no first-time winner, I don't know, probably goes to what, 70?”
The 2024 Masters projects to be a competitive tournament. Every year there is motivation to win, but this tournament seems to feature a bit more of a competitive edge. Many participants have expressed confidence ahead of the contest, which could lead to some of the best golf of the year being played at Augusta.
The Masters is set to begin on April 11 as Brooks Koepka attempts to win it for the first time.