This year's version of The Masters will take place from April 11 until April 14 in Augusta, Georgia. One of the names everybody is waiting to see on the participants list is legend Tiger Woods. But, The Masters' official website has over 80 golfers listed in the player list, and one of them is Tiger Woods.
The list is in alphabetical order so Woods is one of the last names on it. Assuming Tiger does end up participating in this year's Masters, that would be a huge boost for golf fans everywhere and for Tiger himself, especially after everything he has battled through lately involving the injuries. So, his participation in this event is a great sign for everybody.
Tiger Woods' injury woes
At the Genesis Invitational in February, Woods shockingly had to withdraw due to an illness. Woods caused quite a stir as he was carted off the course and then later proceeded to withdraw from the event entirely, although the reports came that he was suffering from flu-like symptoms.
Earlier in March, Woods was absent from the list of participants from The Player's Championship. That was one event many had thought Woods would participate in so he could get some work before The Masters. However, that didn't turn out to be the case.
Woods did participate in last year's Masters event but was forced to withdraw early. He penned this message on his X account after withdrawing from the 2023 event:
‘I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!'
After that, he underwent surgery and left many fans questioning what the future holds for the legend.
All in all, it has been a rough path for Tiger Woods as of late, but being able to play in the Masters would be a terrific addition to the field.
Tiger Woods' history at The Masters
When you think of Tiger Woods and Augusta, a long list of accolades comes to mind. Arguably the greatest golfer in the history of the sport, Woods has done incredibly well throughout his career at The Masters. Here is a list of some of his accomplishments:
- Five-time Masters champion
- 24 cuts made
- 25 appearances (will be 26 this year)
- $9.6 million won
- 51 rounds under par
- Back-to-back championships (2001-2002)
Woods had to withdraw from The Masters in 2023 after he reaggravated his plantar fasciitis injury. During that event, Woods ended up tying the Masters cut-streak record of 23, joining Fred Couples and Gary Player in the record books.
As always, all eyes will be fixated on Tiger Woods at the Augusta National Golf Club for the 2024 Masters event.