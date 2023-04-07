Brooks Koepka should be a happy man going into the weekend after playing a stellar two rounds of golf that has given him a lead in the 2023 Masters. Though, he is not that far removed from darker days.

After tallying a 67 on Friday, Koepka held nothing back about his struggles in Augusta National last year, which unfortunately carried over off the golf course.

“I don’t even know if I should be saying this, but pretty sure I tried to break the back window with my fist,” Koepka said about missing the cut at the 2022 Masters, via ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. “I tried to put it through the back window not once, but twice. First time didn’t go, so figured I’d try it again. Yeah, it was a lot of frustration last year. Super annoying.”

A shattered window on a luxury vehicle of a four-time major champion who inked a $100 million signing bonus to play for LIV Golf is not exactly what many would consider a first-world problem. But the Happy Gilmore-esque tirade speaks to the volatile state of mind Koepka had while he battled back from knee replacement surgery for over two years.

Koepka is typically no-nonsense and seldomly shows emotion. He rarely romanticizes about golf and gains satisfaction more from winning major tournaments rather than soaking in the pageantry of an event. Still, his coolness under pressure, which few others on tour could touch from 2017-19, tends to pull plenty of supporters his way.

The long road back from injury, which has included multiple uncharacteristic performances from the 32-year-old, has allowed him to obtain a big perspective. Well as big as the sardonic Koepka will show to the public.

“But yeah, I guess Mercedes makes a pretty good back window.”