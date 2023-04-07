Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

When Brooks Koepka opted to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf last June 2022, it was met with plenty of surprised reactions. After all, he was pretty outspoken about the rival tour earlier in the year, making it seemingly impossible for him to jump ship. Months later, however, it’s clear Koepka is not regretting that decision.

Amid his dominant form in The Masters, Koepka opened up about his move to LIV Golf and why he did it. The four-time major champion admitted that his health was a big reason behind his decision, adding that he would have struggled making the jump had he been healthier.

In the end, not only is the LIV Golf schedule more forgiving that the PGA Tour’s, but he also reportedly got a $100 million signing bonus–which definitely gives him plenty of stability amid his injury concerns.

“Honestly, yeah, probably, if I’m being completely honest,” Koepka said when asked if he would have a hard time deciding between PGA Tour and LIV Golf if his health isn’t an issue, per ESPN. “I think it would have been. But I’m happy with the decision I made.”

For what it’s worth, it’s not the first time that Brooks Koepka mentioned his health as a factor in his LIV Golf move. Back in June following, he noted that needing more time off led him to join the rival tour.

“What I’ve had to go through the last two years on my knees, the pain, the rehab, all this stuff, you realize, you know, I need a little bit more time off,” Koepka said at the time. “I’ll be the first one to say it: It’s not been an easy last couple of years, and I think having a little more breaks, a little more time at home to make sure I’m 100% before I go play in an event and don’t feel like I’m forced to play right away [is good].”

If Koepka ends up winning the 2023 Masters, no one can question his LIV Golf change anymore. After all, it would only show that prioritizing his health was the right move. Who knows if he would be in the same position to contend for a fifth major title if he tried to keep up with the grueling schedule.