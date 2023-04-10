It didn’t look like that Jon Rahm was in a great position at the start of the final round of the Masters as he trailed by 2 strokes, but the Spanish master painted a brilliant final round and won his first title at Augusta National.

Rahm earned the Green Jacket by firing a 69 in the final round, as he won the tournament by 4 strokes over veteran Phil Mickelson. The 52-year-old left-hander shot a record-breaking 65 in the tournament, the lowest round ever by any golfer 50 or over at the Masters.

The Masters title was Rahm’s first of his career and the second major championship. He also has a U.S. Open title to his credit, and Rahm is the first European player to earn both of those titles.

Brooks Koepka held a 2-stroke lead at the start of the final round, but he struggled during the final 18 holes. He was unable to find his rhythm and hit a series of errant tee shots and shot a 3 over par 75. He finished the tournament at 8 under, tying with Mickelson for second place.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jon Rahm was able to keep the ball in the fairway and have a solid round with his putter. He finished the tournament at 12 under par, and the victory was his 4th of theseason.

Justin Thomas credited Rahm for his steady play and coming through with his best effort.

Rahm put on a clinic. Had total and complete control of his ball the first two days. I’ve played a lot of golf with him, but that was some of his best I’ve seen. 4 putted one, played in the worst conditions, and absolutely dominated the field. Congrats to @JonRahmpga! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) April 9, 2023

“I’ve played a lot of golf with him, but that was some of the best golf I’ve seen,” Thomas said. “… Played in the worst conditions and absolutely dominated the field.”