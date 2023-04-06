With weather conditions almost ideal at the Masters, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland are tied for the lead after the opening round at the Augusta, Georgia classic golf course.

Brooks Koepka joins Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm at the top of the leaderboard after shooting -7 in the first round. That's tied for the most scores of 65 or lower in a single round in #TheMasters history. pic.twitter.com/UI0l6iDb6s — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2023

Each of the 3 golfers shot scores of 7-under-par 65, tying the record for the most rounds of 65 or lower in a single round of the Masters.

Hovland started with Xander Schauffele and Tiger Woods, and he got off to a brilliant start. After he parred the opening hole, Hovland registered an eagle 3 on the par-5 second hole. That opening salvo put a brief smile on Hovland’s face and he was able to play the rest of the round with confidence.

While Hovland got off to a quick start, it was just the opposite for Rahm. The Spanish superstar opened with a double bogey as he 4-putted hole No. 1. However, Rahm was able to keep his cool and realize that he still had 17 holes to rescue his opening round. He did just that with an array of shot making and putting.

Brooks Koepka, a 4-time major champion, was in top form in his opening round. He had 4 birdies on the front nine and served notice that his move to the LIV golf tour would not have a negative impact on his opening round. He also added 4 more birdies on the back 9, but a bogey 6 on the par-5 13th hole kept him from gaining the lead by himself.

Cameron Young and Jason Day are the top pros in second place, as both golfers shot 5-under scores of 67.

The weather was ideal for the majority of Round 1, but rain is expected have an impact in the next 3 rounds of the tournament.