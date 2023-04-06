It looked like things were falling apart for Jon Rahm in the early moments of Round 1 of the Masters, but the Spanish superstar turned things around quickly and enjoyed a sensational turnaround.

Jon Rahm's opening round at #themasters started with a 4-putt double-bogey. It ended with a 7-under 65. That's the lowest round in Masters history which began with a double-bogey or worse. (Entering today, there were 554 Masters rounds which began with a double or worse) pic.twitter.com/fwxGPN8uu5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 6, 2023

Rahm opened the tournament with a depressing double bogey, but he rebounded with some spectacular play and finished with a 7-under-par 65 that allowed him to tie for the opening round lead.

Rahm’s opening round score allowed him to set a Masters record for any player that opened with a double bogey. He was able to find the green in regulation on the opening hole, but he 4-putted and had to mark his scorecard with a 6.

“You wouldn’t have gotten a word out of me if you talked to me on the tee at No. 2,” Rahm explained in his post-round interview with Scott Van Pelt.

Jon Rahm’s ball striking and shot-making skills were on display after that opening stumble, and he steadily built a solid round.

Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka all have a share of the lead at the Masters. Conditions for the first round were considered ideal for scoring, and the trio at the top of the scoreboard proved that with their consistency. However, Tiger Woods struggled with a 2-0ver par 74 in his opening round.

Woods hit the ball fairly well, but his putter betrayed him during the front 9 and led to bogeys on No. 3, 5 and 7. He steadied himself with a birdie on the eighth hole and found his stride with birdies on 15 and 16, but he bogeyed the 18th hole.

Rain is expected to have an impact throughout the next 3 rounds of the Masters.