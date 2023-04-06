A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Rory McIlroy has accomplished a lot in golf, but there is one glaring item left unchecked on his list, and that’s no other than winning the Green Jacket at the Masters Tournament. The Northern Irishman already has four major championships under his belt, but a win at Augusta National Golf Club remains elusive for McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy is among the favorites to win this weekend at the 2023 Masters Tournament, but one trend suggests that based on history, he might never complete the career Grand Slam — ever.

Chris Fallica of FOX Sports notes that “Of the five players in the Masters era who completed the career Grand Slam, each of them needed three or fewer starts in the needed major to win and finish off the slam from the time they won their third different major.”

Now, keep in mind that Rory McIlroy last won a major nearly 10 years ago when he bagged his second PGA Championship and first The Open Championship in the same year. Since then, Rory McIlroy has participated in the Masters Tournament eight times and failed to get the job done in each of them. That said, he’s gone 8-for-8 in that stretch with seven top 10s, including his runner-up finish in 2022.

In other words, Rory McIlroy has consistently put himself in a great position to secure the Green Jacket.

As for his recent form, McIlroy is 5-for-6 so far in the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season with three top 10s, including his win at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina back in October.