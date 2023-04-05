Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

33-year-old golfer Rory McIlroy reflected on his performance from the 2022 Masters, which saw him land three shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler, ESPN Senior Writer Mark Schlabach.

“The only thing that I can say is that I proved to myself that I could do it,” McIlroy said. “As much as I didn’t really get into contention, there was a part of me on that back nine last year that felt that I had a chance, and to play the way I did and to eagle 13 and to have those feelings, in my mind, anyway, I felt like it was a breakthrough.”

Tiger Woods said “it’s just a matter of time” before Rory McIlroy wins the Masters on Tuesday.

“He will,” Woods said, via Sky Sports News. “It’s just a matter of time. (Rory McIlroy) has the talent, he has game. He has all the tools to win here in just a matter of time. A lot of things have to happen to win at this golf course. A lot of things have to go right. I think Rory has shown over the years that he’s learned how to play this golf course.”

Rory McIlroy Majors

According to Sporting News, Rory McIlroy first participated in a major tournament in 2007. He competed in the British Open and finished tied for 42nd.

Rory McIlroy has won four Majors tournaments in his career. He won the PGA Championship twice in 2012 and 2014, the U.S. Open once in 2011 and the Open Championship once in 2014. The U.S. Open was the first major McIlroy won during his career.

He has yet to win the Masters.

Masters

McIlroy is making his 15th Masters appearance, according to the Masters’ website. He has top-10 finishes in seven of the past nine years at Augusta National.

A made shot from a bunker on the 72nd hole in 2022 allowed him to finish in second place in front of 35-year-old Shane Lowry, 29-year-old Cameron Smith and 26-year-old Collin Morikawa.