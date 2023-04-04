Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

American golfer Tiger Woods said “it’s just a matter of time” before Rory McIlroy wins the Masters on Tuesday.

“He will,” Woods said, via Sky Sports News. “It’s just a matter of time. (Rory McIlroy) has the talent, he has game. He has all the tools to win here in just a matter of time. A lot of things have to happen to win at this golf course. A lot of things have to go right. I think Rory has shown over the years that he’s learned how to play this golf course.

“You just have to understand how to play it. He’s been there. Last year, he made a great run. Put himself there. But, I think that it’s just a matter of time, whether it’s this year or the next. Whenever it comes, he will get it done and have a career grand slam.”

Though the 33-year-old golfer has earned victories two victories in the PGA Championship and one win apiece at the U.S. Open and the Open Championship, Rory McIlroy has never taken home a green jacket of his own during his career.

Rory McIlroy finished just behind 26-year-old Scottie Scheffler during the 2022 Masters. He took spots ahead of 36-year-old Shane Lowry, 29-year-old Cameron Smith and 26-year-old Collin Morikawa on the Masters’ leaderboards.

“So it might have seemed a little victory to some – but it was a huge victory to me,” Rory McIlroy said, via Golf Monthly. “That was the first time I’d ever left Augusta happy. Sure, I’d done well there before – I’d had something like six top-10s in the previous eight years – but that was the first time I’d left there with a big smile on my face. And with my history at Augusta, that was really notable for me.”

The 2023 Masters Tournament will start on Thursday, April 6 and will conclude on Sunday, April 9, according to USA Today. It will occur at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. ESPN will broadcast coverage starting at 3-7:30 p.m. E.T. on Thursday and Friday.