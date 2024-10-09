Matt Barnes knows JJ Redick pretty well from their Los Angeles Clippers days. The 44-year-old Barnes had a similar journeyman type of playing career as the 40-year-old Redick, notably spending three seasons with the Doc Rivers-led Clippers from 2012 until 2015. Redick joined the Clippers and spent two seasons as teammates with Barnes.

While Barnes is making a dent in the podcasting and production world as part of the All The Smoke podcast with Stephen Jackson, Redick is making his mark felt in the coaching world as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Although Redick doesn't possess any prior coaching experience, he was hired by the Lakers to be their new head coach heading into the 2024-25 season.

Although Barnes makes sure to mention how Redick is a great X's and O's guy, he says that his most important trait is that Redick demands respect.

“As far as my former teammate JJ Redick, I think this is a tremendous opportunity,” Barnes says in a one-on-one interview with ClutchPoints. “I think it's the hottest seat in sports and he's gotta be ready. JJ is one of those beautiful basketball minds. We were able to see a taste of it with his podcast and the podcast him and ‘Bron were doing before. I think he's a great X's and O's guy and he's also personable. But he also demands respect — JJ demands respect.”

Barnes actually believes that's the most important aspect of being a coach these days in the NBA — demanding respect from the players.

“I think these days, that's the most important part of the game for these coaches,” says Barnes. “I think it's moved away from the X's and O's, although it's still important. But I think the most important thing is that the players respect their coach. And I can definitely say that JJ is someone who demands respect.”

Lakers looking for coaching stability

The Lakers have been through a number of coaches during James' tenure in Los Angeles. Since the four-time MVP's arrival in 2018, the Lakers have gone through Luke Walton, Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham. Walton coached James for one season before he was let go after a 37-45 record during the 2018-19 season.

Meanwhile, Vogel won an NBA title with James during the 2019-20 campaign, but was let go after a disappointing 33-49 season where the Lakers missed the playoffs in 2022. Ham had success in his first season in Los Angeles, leading the team to a Western Conference Finals appearance. However, he was let go after last year's first round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets — the second consecutive season the Lakers were eliminated by the Nuggets.

The hope is that Redick will provide stability during James' twilight years.

While very little should be analyzed from the exhibition, Redick is off to a 0-2 start in the preseason, with the Lakers coming up short in losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns to open up their preseason slate.

It's clear that despite the criticism surrounding Redick's hiring — many point to his inexperience and friendship with LeBron James — that Barnes is a fan of the Lakers' decision to bring the former 15-year veteran on board. However, he's also honest in his assessment that the Lakers face an uphill battle in emerging as title contender in a stacked and young Western Conference.

“I'm looking forward to it as a friend, them doing well,” says Barnes of Redick and James' Lakers. “As a fan of ‘Bron and everything he's accomplished, for them to do well. But again, this Western Conference is young and very talented. We're going to have to see how everything plays out.”

The Lakers begin their campaign against the Timberwolves on October 22.