Matt Rife is clearing his name. A plastic surgeon subliminally suggested that the comedian was a client of his as he addressed Rife's Netflix comedy show controversy.

“Me after creating the greatest jawline ever seen just for my patient to get canceled right after,” he wrote in a video posted to Instagram. “Thanks a lot bro… [laughing crying emoji] can you guess who!?”

“Comedian who thinks people are sensitive for being upset at him joking about domestic violence draws the line at plastic surgery jokes apparently,” one fan commented.

Well, Rife caught wind of the surgeon's Instagram post and commented himself.

“Lying about medical history is illegal, just FYI,” Rife wrote underneath the post, which garnered even more responses from fans.

“Revealing yourself under your surgeon’s vaguepost is insane,” one fan came for Rife suggesting he shouldn't have taken the bait.

“Not Matt Rife being absolutely furious over a joke while simultaneously b****ing about others not being able to take a joke,” another fan commented.

“Imagine telling people they need to learn to take a joke then proceeds to get offended by a joke [laughing crying emoji] No ones name was mentioned and this is a lil jokey joke my guy,” one fan wrote. “This would’ve been the best time to run with it for laughs but he has ruined that opportunity.”

He has mentioned that people have brought up that he has had plastic surgery in the past but he's denied the rumor.

“I didn’t look like this until I was 23,” Rife told Access Hollywood back in July. Everyone’s like ‘Oh, he’s got cheek fillers, he’s had his lips done, [and] jawline surgery.’”

Rife's recent comedy special Natural Selection on Netflix received backlash when he opened up the show with a joke directed at domestic violence. The comments continued to spread online when he decided to “apologize.” The comedian took to Instagram to share what he thought of the online discourse about his show.

“If you've ever been offended by a joke I've told, here's a link to my official apology,” he wrote via his Instagram Story, which directed fans to a website that sold helmets and other medical equipment for people with special needs.

Comedian Matt Rife is facing backlash after posting a fake apology link on Instagram. Intended for those offended by jokes in his Netflix special, he actually linked to a website selling special needs helmets. pic.twitter.com/b6c8lpNe41 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 21, 2023

Some fans applauded the comedian for not backing down, and others were more enraged by him attacking another group of people.