If you're on TikTok, you've more than likely encountered Matt Rife before. The comedian, who has gained massive popularity thanks to the social media platform, has announced his first-ever world tour and has the support of A-list couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

Deadline reported that Rife will launch the “ProbleMATTic” tour which will be produced by Live Nation. The tour will hit cities across North America, Australia, and Europe from 2023-2024 and will have more than 100 dates.

The tour will kick off in Bend, Oregon on July 20 and will wrap up its North America leg on New Year's Eve in Louisville, Kentucky. Then, in 2024, an international slew of dates on the tour will kick off on January 11, 2024, in Perth, Western Australia. Rife will then return to North America for dates in the likes of New York, Chicago, and more before heading to Europe in the fall. As of now, the tour will conclude on October 20 in Milan, Italy. There are a variety of ticket presales beginning on June 6 at 10 a.m. and will continue before the general sale that begins on June 9 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit Rife's official website.

In a promo video for the tour, Rife teamed up with two celebrity fans: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. The video begins with Rife doing situps and motivating himself by reminding himself that his mom needs a house. He then receives a package with a lamp that reveals a genie (Kutcher). His one wish is to go on a date with Kunis, who briefly appears before being snapped away by the genie. His real wish is a world tour “bigger than anything I could've ever dreamed of.” The genie grants it and warns him, “Don't get canceled!” as Rife heads out.

“I couldn't be more thrilled to live out this life-long dream! To tour the world, spreading laughter, with some of my best friends, is something I never thought would be possible. I'm so grateful to get this opportunity, and it's even more fulfilling knowing that it's all because of the incredible people who enjoy my comedy,” said Rife in a statement.

He continued, “I've been working so hard towards this for 12 years and now I've surrounded myself with a team who works just as hard and share the same passion! I still can't believe it.”

Andy Levitt, Vice President of Live Nation Comedy Touring, said, “Matt has quickly become one of the fastest-rising comics, creating incredible global demand for tickets. We're looking forward to working alongside him and helping him connect to his audiences around the world.”

Matt Rife has become an internet sensation thanks to his TikTok and social media presence — his TikTok account has over 13 million followers and 2 billion views and his Instagram sits at 3.7 million followers at the time of this writing. He does have two self-produced comedy specials, Only Fans and Matthew Steven Rife, which have amassed over 15.6 million views on YouTube.

