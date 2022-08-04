Matthew Berry taking his fantasy football talents to new network after leaving ESPN

Early last month, ESPN fantasy football expert analyst Matthew Berry announced that he was leaving the network. He expressed his desire to explore other opportunities and ESPN acknowledged and supported that decision. Well, it did not take long for the fantasy football guru to land on his feet.

According to Sunday Night Football on NBC’s twitter account, Berry is landing with NBC Sports.

Welcome to the NBC Sports team, @MatthewBerryTMR! Matthew Berry joins Football Night in America and will host daily and weekly shows highlighting fantasy football and more on NBC, @peacockTV and NBC Sports digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/GJ5mudUFRY — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 4, 2022

It was a bit of a shock when he announced he was leaving ESPN. Matthew Berry is likely as responsible as anyone in the industry for the explosion of fantasy sports in America.

As a writer, he began his career script writing for film and television. Well before fantasy football was a multi-billion dollar business, the ‘Talented Mr. Roto’ as he was known, was providing fantasy insight and guidance for RotoWorld. He then launched his own website, “TalentedMr.Roto.com” in 2004.

In 2007, Berry joined ESPN as their senior fantasy sports analyst. Since that time, fantasy football and Matthew Berry have become synonymous. His opinion has carried as much weight as anyone in the business. His on-air personality and in-depth knowledge, as well as his very interesting writing style, has put him on the pedestal of fantasy sports analysts.

Berry’s popularity has grown so much that it has become a fad to disagree with him out of spite. But he is not like most analysts. Berry uses statistics and puts them into proper context to help guide fantasy managers. NBC Sports is likely to take a big leap forward in the fantasy football industry after landing Mr. 100.