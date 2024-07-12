Matthew McConaughey recently suffered a bee sting and shared a grotesque image of the result.

He took to X to share a selfie. His right eye is swollen shut. He wrote a simple caption: “Bee swell.”

At least the Gentlemen star is taking the bee sting in stride. As a result of posting it on social media, fans were quick to check on him. Others weighed in with their own bee jokes.

“This is not alright, alright, alright,” one X user said, referencing his iconic Dazed and Confused line.

Another X user looked at the bright side — at least McConaughey was smiling. “OUTCH!” they said. “But at least you’re still smiling.”

“Bee careful,” another user advised.

In the replies, some other people shared images of them with similar bee stings to Matthew McConaughey’s. At least he is not alone with this injury.

“The wink and click doesn’t have the same charm,” someone else joked.

Who is Matthew McConaughey?

Matthew McConaughey is an Oscar-winning actor who has been at the top of his game for almost three decades. He first broke out with his performance in Richard Linklater’s Dazed and Confused. The coming-of-age high school movie featured his iconic line, “Alright, alright, alright.”

It would be a couple of years before McConaughey landed more notable roles. He starred in A Time to Kill, Contact, Amistad, and U-571 throughout 1996-2000.

Throughout the early 2000s, McConaughey hit his peak as a leading man in rom-coms. He starred in the likes of The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Fool’s Gold.

After taking a few years off, McConaughey attempted a career reinvention. He starred in legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer in 2011 and followed that up with roles in Magic Mike and Mud.

In 2013, McConaughey played Ron Woodroof in the biopic Dallas Buyers Club. He underwent a massive physical transformation and it ultimately paid off. McConaughey won his first Best Actor Oscar for the role. He also appeared in Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street that year.

The following year, he went to TV and starred in the first season of HBO’s True Detective. He also led Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and starred in The Sea of Trees, Free State of Jones, and Kubo and the Two Strings.

What has he been in recently?

Since 2017, McConaughey has been in several high-profile projects. He starred in an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower with Idris Elba in 2017. He subsequently appeared in White Boy Rick, Serenity, The Beach Bum, and Between Two Ferns: The Movie.

Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen featured McConaughey in the lead role of Mickey Pearson. McConaughey also produced the movie. He also starred in Sing 2, the sequel to 2016’s Sing, in 2022.

The ensemble was star-studded. Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, and Nick Offerman reprised their roles from the first movie. Newcomers in the sequel included U2 singer Bono, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Pharrell Williams, and Letitia Wright.

Additionally, in 2023, McConaughey made his return to TV after almost a decade. He voiced the title role in Agent Elvis, which was created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie.