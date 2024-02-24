When a Netflix series in the world of Guy Ritchie‘s 2019 film, The Gentlemen, was announced, it raised skepticism.
Minus the incessant use of the C-word, The Gentlemen is Ritchie's best film nice Snatch. Even the films that were subsequently released like Wrath of Man and Operation Fortune fail to reach those heights.
That's because The Gentlemen was a true return to form. A tangled crime thriller with a loaded cast is a recipe for success. From Matthew McConaughey to Michelle Dockery, the film had it all.
Theo James (Divergent) leads Ritchie's new series. He plays Eddie Halstead, a young man who inherits his father's estate. Aside from the gigantic house, he inherits a stake in Mickey Pearson's (McConaughey). This means he's brought into a crime world this posh trust fund baby never dreamt of being a part of. He's also introduced to the Glass family: Bobby (Ray Winstone), Susie (Kaya Scodelario), and Jack (Harry Goodwins).
While not a perfect ride, The Gentlemen builds its story nicely, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. James' character also goes through a Godfather-like story arc throughout the eight episodes. The directors also do a great job of channeling Guy Ritchie's style while also marking their own stamps on their respective episodes. It all makes for an interesting watch and a fine elaboration of a world only Ritchie could create.
The Gentlemen review
When Eddie Halstead inherits his father's estate, he quickly discovers that it's far more than he anticipated. Not only does he now have the giant house, he inherits his brother Freddy's (Daniel Ings) burdens.
As the eldest child, Freddy assumed he would inherit all of the Halstead family's riches. Freddy, a chronic gambler, is indebted to some of England's most dangerous drug lords. When he doesn't become the heir, his life quickly is thrown into perspective. There goes his future and ability to pay off his debts in one fell swoop.
Now, it's Eddie's responsibility, and he slowly becomes entrenched into the crime world. He doesn't do it alone, though, as Susie Glass, who runs the Halstead's weed farm, assists him on his adventures, building an uneasy relationship as Eddie seeks the first exit possible.
A few great lead performances
Theo James, known for his Divergent fame, cemented himself in the second season of The White Lotus. In The Gentlemen, James plays a cautious Eddie, who's resistant to join the family business. It's much like Al Pacino's portrayal of Michael Corleone in The Godfather.
Throughout the eight episodes of The Gentlemen, Eddie slowly descends into the evils of his family's heirloom.
His older brother, Freddy, is masterfully portrayed by Ings. While he's the older brother, he oftentimes finds himself in situations that paint him as the immature one. He's constantly berated and slipping up, yet Eddie still does his best to save him. Their dynamic is the heart of the show, even if you will surely roll your eyes at Freddy's actions.
Then you have Scodelario's Susie Glass. She takes over the Michelle Dockery-like role from The Gentlemen film. A true badass, Scodelario plays the role with a swift confidence that makes her a natural fit for a Ritchie joint (pun intended).
Maybe the overall ensemble fails to meet the height of the film, but The Gentlemen series gives its entire ensemble time to shine. Giancarlo Esposito plays a wealthy man attempting to buy the Halstead estate. Peter Serafinowicz plays a menacing gangster after Freddy, and even The Covenant star Dar Salim gets a chance to shine in the series.
Channeling their inner Guy Ritchie
Guy Ritchie hands off his baby in The Gentlemen series. While he directs at least the first episode, Ritchie takes a backseat. Surely, he played a hand in the creative direction of the show, but other directors get a chance to direct the series.
Directors Nima Nourizadeh, Eran Creevy, and David Caffrey all had tall shoes to fill. All three do an admirable job doing so. They replicate his style, with a few less slow-mo shots throughout, without feeling like a parody.
Ritchie's quick-witted scripts have the same beats and rhythms as his film, including The Gentlemen's film counterpart, and are a trademark of his work.
Granted, Ritchie's scripts don't always do the trick. There is a weird subplot revolving around another heir, Nazism, and Adolf Hitler's anatomy. It's so absurd that only Prime Video's Hunters was comfortable pushing the envelope this far.
The first episode is also very uncomfortable. Freddy's debts are settled on the condition of him doing an embarrassing act. The whole sequence is so hard to watch as Freddy begins losing his humanity thanks to the gangster berating him. Even the film had some uncomfortable moments, but this one will test audiences.
Should you stream The Gentlemen?
The Gentlemen is a great extension of Guy Ritchie's universe. An eight-episode Netflix series allows it to breathe and tell a complete story. Netflix would be smart to continue riding out the series. Make another season or two of The Gentlemen that further explores Eddie's rise to power, especially given Theo James' strong performance.
Is this the new way for Ritchie, who's primarily a big-screen attraction? The Gentlemen strikes the right balance of wittiness and violence that makes it a must-watch for fans of the filmmaker.
Grade: A-
The Gentlemen will be released on March 7 on Netflix.