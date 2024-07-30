The VIP suite that Travis Kelce has at Arrowhead Stadium (home of the Kansas City Chiefs) has added a piece for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Thanks to photos posted on TikTok by a Swiftie named Regan, the VIP Arrowhead Stadium suite that Travis Kelce has was seen with its latest update. Regan noted that an Eras Tour poster is in Kelce's suite where Swift sits. This is from her ongoing blockbuster tour, which is currently wrapping up its European leg.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

Since September 2023, Kelce and Swift have been dating. Speculation of the two dating began after Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Chiefs won that game 41-10, by the way.

Throughout the rest of the 2023 NFL season, Swift attended 13 total games. These appearances included some of their most crucial games, including Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs won their third Super Bowl championship with Patrick Mahomes under center.

They beat the San Fransisco 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl LVIII. This was the second time that the Chiefs and 49ers squared off in the Super Bowl in recent memory.

Super Bowl LIV was also headlined by the two teams. The Chiefs won more convincingly by a score of 31-20. Mahomes won his first of three Super Bowl MVPs in that game.

The Eras Tour

While Swift has supported her boyfriend during several of his games, Kelce has returned the favor. He has shown up to several of her concerts on the Eras Tour. In June 2023 at Wembley Stadium, Kelce performed on stage with Swift during “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

This was the first time Kelce appeared on stage. While Kelce is currently back with the Chiefs for training camp, the Eras Tour will continue through the fall and winter. Maybe he will return to the stage once more before it is all said and done.

The Eras Tour is Swift's most ambitious venture yet. She will play over 150 dates on the tour when it is all said and done. It began on March 17, 2023, and will end on December 8, 2024.

During each show, Swift celebrates her entire discography. She plays songs from almost all of her albums throughout the three-hour show. Additionally, Swift usually plays a couple of surprise songs during the acoustic set.

To commemorate the tour, Swift released a concert film — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. It was a smash hit despite forgoing a traditional theatrical release. Swift had the film distributed directly by AMC Theatres.

Nonetheless, the concert film grossed over $260 million at the box office. It was filmed during Swift's six-night stay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August 2023. Disney+ subsequently got streaming rights for the concert film, releasing an extended (Taylor's Version) of it.

During the Eras Tour, Swift released several studio albums. The Tortured Poets Department is the most notable, as it consists of original material. She also released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version) while on the tour.