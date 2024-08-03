Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill has received a restructured new deal that is worth $90 million over the next three seasons according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Within the deal includes $65 million guaranteed which “brings the four-year total of fully guaranteed money to $106.5 million, the most ever for any receiver.”



Schefter also reported that no new years were added to the deal as the news comes after Hill was honored as the best player in the league as part of the NFL's top 100 list. Last season, Hill caught 119 passes (tied for first in the league) for 1,799 yards (first in the NFL) and 13 touchdowns (tied for first in the league) as he put on his X, formerly Twitter, account “I'm here to stay.”



In this chronicle for Hill, he originally was asking for a larger contract from his original team in the Kansas City Chiefs which would prompt the trade to the Dolphins where he originally signed a four-year, $120 million deal. Seeing other top receivers like Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson get huge deals this offseason prompted Hill to bring up conversations about a new contract that would likely male him one of the highest paid players in the league.

Hill looking to explode for Dolphins next season with contract done

Hill got his wish as there is no doubt that he is one of the few pieces on the team that made the Dolphins one of the more exciting offenses to watch in football. He had unbelievable synergy with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and even his fellow pass catcher in Jaylen Waddle.

Speaking of which, all three of those aforementioned players have now been signed to big contracts for many years, signaling that the Dolphins are in win-now mode. Hill's restructured deal had to come sooner rather than later since he is honored as the league's top player which is the first for any receiver.

“Hill becomes the first wide receiver to grace the No. 1 spot in the Top 100’s 14-year history,” NFL's Michael Baca wrote. “Following a spectacular season when he flirted with Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record (1,964). He led the league with 1,799 receiving yards (on 119 receptions) and 13 receiving touchdowns, but a late-season ankle injury hampered his run at history.”

“It's well known that speed is the name of Hill’s game,” Baca continued. “And the Dolphins exploited his skill set to perfection in 2023 with an incredible metric that best describes his prolific campaign: 602 receiving yards on quick passes (time to throw is less than 2.5 seconds) of 10-plus air yards, which was 308 yards more than the next pass catcher, per Next Gen Stats.

At any rate, the contract negotiations are now behind the main pieces of the Dolphins, especially Hill where they can now focus on building off of a relatively impressive season where they went 11-6 which put them second in the AFC East. Miami opens up the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.