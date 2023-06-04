Matthew Tkachuk is a popular professional ice hockey player who currently suits up for the Florida Panthers of the NHL and is part of a famous hockey family. He is the son of NHL legend Keith Tkachuk and already a two-time NHL All-Star. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Matthew Tkachuk’s net worth in 2023.

Matthew Tkachuk’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $5 million

Matthew Tkachuk’s net worth in 2023 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Fresherslive.

Matthew Tkachuk's early life

Matthew Tkachuk was born on December 11th, 1997 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He studied at Chaminade College Preparatory School. After ninth grade, Tkachuk decided that he’d embark on a hockey career by joining the United States Hockey League. In 2010, Tkachuk also played in the International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

Given Tkachuk's obvious talent, it wasn’t a surprise he was called up to represent Team USA in the World Hockey Challenge. He played for the Under-17, Under-18 and Under-20 teams in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively. Tkachuk helped the United States take the gold medal in both the 2015 World Hockey Challenge in Switzerland and in 2016 when he represented the Under-20 squad in Finland.

After showcasing his wares on the international stage, Tkachuk joined OHL after he forfeited his NCAA eligibility by declaring for the 2013 OHL (Ontario Hockey League) Priority Selection. In the draft, he was selected in the fourth round by the London Knights. Eventually, Tkachuk signed his first professional deal with the London Knights. However, details of the deal were undisclosed. Tkachuk would go on to help the Knights win the Memorial Cup Championship.

Matthew Tkachuk's first NHL contracts

In 2016, after wrapping up his stint with the Knights, Tkachuk declared for the NHL Draft, where he was selected sixth overall pick by the Calgary Flames. He signed a rookie deal with the Flames worth $5.3 million over three years, according to Spotrac. Tkachuk played 76 games in his rookie year, accumulating 48 points to finish seventh in the running for the Calder Memorial Trophy, annually awarded to the NHL's top rookie.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After a stellar debut season, Tkachuk continued to solidify himself in the NHL, scoring 49 and 77 points his next two seasons. Tkachuck became one of the youngest players in Flames history to reach 100 total points. Just before the 2019-2020 season started, Tkachuk was in the midst of contract negotiations, prompting him to miss training camp. Fortunately, Tkachuk and the Flames agreed to a lucrative three-year contract extension that would pay him $21 million.

Matthew Tkachuk's trade to Panthers, blockbuster contract

This contract extension would keep Tkachuk in Calgary for three more seasons. However, given he had no intention of signing a long-term contract with the Flames, the team decided to trade Tkachuk to the Panthers in a blockbuster deal that sent Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a first-round draft pick back to Calgary. Just shortly after, the Panthers quickly signed Tkachuk to a massive eight-year deal worth $76 million.

In a Panthers uniform, Tkachuk has thrived to become the franchise player. In fact, there’s also a case to be made for Tkachuk to become the face of the NHL.

Tkachuk has already garnered an All-Star appearance with Florida, and more importantly, led the team past the Carolina Hurricanes to clinch a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. But more importantly, he played an instrumental role in helping the team put away the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals to clinch a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals. In the Eastern Conference Finals series, Tkachuk made waves after hitting a string of game winners.

In response to the Panthers playing for the Stanley Cup, Tkachuk reflected on his journey from the Flames to the Panthers.

“It's been crazy. It's been a great change lifestyle-wise and living-wise. I so enjoyed my time in Calgary, and we obviously had a great group of guys up there. So many great memories. But coming down here, it's really been truly amazing,” he told Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com. “I wouldn't say I'm truly surprised about that or how it's been on the ice, but it's just been such a great fit. I knew it was going to be great, but I didn't think it was going to be as great as it is now. It's been awesome. Just being on a new team. Helping to grow the game here. A new team, a new environment, a great city to live and play in. It's all been awesome.”

With the Florida Panthers heading to the Stanley Cup Final, big things are surely awaiting Tkachuk. Don't be surprised if Tkachuk and company will be able to get the job done against the Vegas Golden Knights, rising his star even higher in the hockey world.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Matthew Tkachuk’s net worth in 2023?