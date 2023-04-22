Matty Healy, the lead singer of the band 1975, issued an apology (of sorts) to rapper Ice Spice for making derogatory remarks about her during a podcast appearance in January. During the podcast, Healy and the hosts made fun of the rapper’s body and mocked Chinese and Hawaiian accents while speculating about her ethnicity, Rolling Stone elaborates. The podcast episode did get removed from Apple and Spotify but is still available on YouTube.

In a two-minute speech mashed together in a TikTok video, Matty Healy acknowledged his public persona as “a bit of a joker” while repeatedly apologizing to Ice Spice. “I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” Healy said. “It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Healy went on to explain that he often makes jokes because he doesn’t like being too sincere. However, he acknowledged that his behavior had been hurtful and that he never meant to harm anyone. He also apologized for his past offenses and closed his Instagram account to move away from what he referred to as his “asshole era.”

Ice Spice has yet to respond to Healy’s apology. However, the incident has brought attention to the issue of racism and casual prejudice in the music industry. It is important for artists and public figures to be held accountable for their words and actions, and to use their platform to promote understanding and respect for all cultures and communities.

The incident also highlights the importance of educating oneself on issues of race and ethnicity, and of challenging one’s own biases and assumptions. As fans and consumers, we have the power to demand better from the artists we admire and to hold them accountable for their actions. It is only through collective efforts that we can create a more inclusive and equitable society.