Matty Healy is speaking his truth about Taylor Swift's latest release The Tortured Poets Department. The 1975 band leader was asked by paparazzi what he thought of the “diss track” on the album.
“My diss track? Oh!” he said laughing and then replied, “I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good.”
Fans believe that at least two tracks on the album including “Guilty as Sin?” and the title track are about Healy. In “Guilty as Sin?” it is led to believe the song is about the 1975 frontman because Swift sings about someone sending her the song “The Downtown Lights” by the band The Blue Nile. The 1975 has been inspired by the band with Healy calling it one of his “favorite bands of all time.”
In the title track, Swift sings about Healy contemplating suicide if she decided to leave him and seemingly name-drops Lucy Dacus, who is a close friend of Healy, and Jack Antonoff, who is a frequent collaborator of Swift and also produced TTPD. Antonoff has also worked with the 1975 in the past.
“Sometimes I wonder if you’re gonna screw this up with me / But you told Lucy you’d kill yourself if I ever leave / And I had said that to Jack about you, so I felt seen.”
Swift about a boyfriend using a typewriter which Healy has spoken about in the past.
“You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the Tortured Poets Department / I think some things I never say / Like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’” she sings.
In Healy's 2018 GQ story he spoke about using the vintage device in his music-making process.
“The thing is with typewriters, and writing with pen to paper, there’s a kind of an element of commitment that goes with the ceremony of it… It requires you to concentrate a bit better.”
Matty Healy & Taylor Swift Move On Amid Romantic Past
Despite Swift seemingly mentioning Healy in TTPD (he is never explicitly mentioned by name), they both have moved on to new relationships. Healy has been romantically linked to model Gabbriette Bechtel since 2023. She is also a musician and her cooking videos on Instagram have gone viral several times.
As for Swift, she is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The two have been dating since last summer and had their first public outing together in September 2023 when Swift attended an NFL game. Their relationship is progressing and are “all about quality time together before Taylor resumes her tour,” an insider told People. Swift starts her Eras Tour again next month, but the insider says they are “very happy” with the time they have had off to enjoy one another.
“They are very supportive of each other. They're enjoying solo dates, but have also been hanging out with their friends,” the insider adds.
Swift's friends are also very fond of the NFL star saying that “everyone loves Travis,” the insider continues. “He's super friendly and easygoing.”
Listen to the title track of TTPD below: