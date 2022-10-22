Maurice Jones-Drew is a former American football player who played for nine years in the National Football League, primarily for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before stepping into the pros, he played three years of college football for the UCLA Bruins, earning unanimous All-American honors. He was a multi-time Pro Bowler for the Jaguars, once considered among the most dynamic offensive players in the league. In this article, however, we will be talking about Maurice Jones-Drew’s net worth in 2022.

Maurice Jones-Drew’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $10 million

Maurice Jones-Drew’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $10 million. This is agreed upon by multiple reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us now learn more about the former running back’s journey from a college football standout to a successful professional career.

Maurice Christopher Jones-Drew is born on March 23, 1985, in Oakland, California, to parents Sidney Gayles and Andrew Drew. He was raised by his maternal grandparents, Maurice and Christina Jones.

Often called “MJD,”Maurice Jones-Drew attended De La Salle High School in Concord, California. He was part of the football program that owns the longest winning streak in high school football history with 151 games. During his time at De La Salle High School, the Spartan football team did not lose a single game in his three-year stay.

He first made his name nationally known during his junior year, scoring all four of De La Salle’s touchdowns in their nationally televised win against Long Beach Poly. He finished his junior year rushing for nearly 2,000 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns. He was then rated as a four-star recruit, ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose back in the nation by Rivals.com in 2003.

The De La Salle Spartans were featured in the book titled When the Game Stands Tall, which talks about the school’s all-time record of their 151-game winning streak. MJD was featured on the cover of the book, out-running a slew of defenders.

Aside from football, Jones-Drew also ran for De La Salle’s track team and was a member of the Spartans’ 4 x 100 meter relay state championship team of 2002. When he was 16 years old, he had a personal best time of 10.08 seconds in the 100 meters.

After high school, he attended the University of California, Los Angeles, to play for the UCLA Bruins football team under head coach Karl Dorrell. At UCLA, he became the team leader in rushing and was the designated punt and kick returner.

During his three-year stay at UCLA, Maurice Jones-Drew became the fifth player in Bruins history to lead the team in rushing in three seasons. He also set numerous records during that time, such as the all-time NCAA single-season record with a 28.5 yard average on 15 punt returns.

In his junior year, he was a first-team All-PAC-10 selection as a punt returner and a unanimous All-American all-purpose back and kick returner. He also became the first Bruin since MLB legend Jackie Robinson—who lettered in four sports at UCLA—to lead the country in punt returning.

From 2003 to 2005, Maurice Jones-Drew played in 36 games for the UCLA Bruins, rushing for 2,503 yards with 26 touchdowns. He also had 819 receiving yards for seven receiving touchdowns. He had had 787 yards and two touchdowns on his kick returns, and 579 yards and four touchdowns on his punt returns.

After a highly decorated college football career, Maurice Jones-Drew entered the 2006 NFL Draft and was selected with the 60th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He then signed a four-year, $2.78 million contract with the team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL Network (@nflnetwork)

During the draft, he was passed on by all 32 teams in the first round, with scouts concerned his height could prevent him from succeeding at the professional level. He later said that is the reason why he chose to wear jersey No. 32.

He started out his rookie year primarily on kick-off returns. Eventually, he became Jacksonville’s third-down running back. In their game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 10, Jones-Drew exploded for a franchise-record 166 rushing yards and 303 all-purpose yards, which included a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Maurice Jones-Drew finished his rookie season with 941 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, 436 receiving yards and two touchdowns, as well as a total of 837 punt and kick return yards and one touchdown for a total of 2,250 all-purpose yards. He also tied for second in the voting for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Prior to the 2009 season, Jones-Drew signed a five-year, $31.1 million contract extension with a $9 million signing bonus to remain in Jacksonville. He then had his breakout season, starting all 16 games with 1,391 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 53 catches for 374 yards and a touchdown. As a result, he was named to Second Team All-Pro and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Jones-Drew played the entire 2010 season with a torn meniscus in his left knee that he learned about during training camp. Despite that, he still managed to almost match his output from the past year. This time around, he was named to the First Team All-Pro and named Running Back of the Year by the NFL Alumni Association.

The 2011 season was the best one in his career, as Jones-Drew led the NFL with 1,606 rushing yards and scored eight touchdowns on 343 carries. He also had 374 receiving yards and three touchdowns. He was also named to his second consecutive First-team All-Pro selection and his third straight Pro Bowl.

The next two years for Maurice Jones-Drew were subpar, at best, as he only managed to play in 21 total games and had a total of more than 1,200 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He become a free agent after the 2013 season.

A few weeks after becoming a free agent, Jones-Drew signed a three-year, $7.5 million contract with the Oakland Raiders. Unfortunately, he only played in 12 games, failing to score a touchdown and finishing with merely 96 rushing yards.

On March 5th, 2015, Maurice Jones-Drew officially retired from the NFL at the age of 29 years old. On April 28th, 2015, he signed a one-day contract with Jacksonville to retire as a Jaguar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maurice Jones Drew (@m.jonesdrew32)

According to Spotrac , he earned a total of $36,305,000 in his nine years in the NFL. As for his stats, Jones-Drew played in 126 games, racking up 8,167 yards and 68 scores on the ground, as well as 2,944 yards and 11 scores through the air.

After his retirement, MJD ventured into broadcasting and is currently serving as a football color analyst for NFL Now and other shows on the NFL Network. He is also the color analyst for the Los Angeles Rams.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Maurice Jones-Drew’s net worth in 2022?