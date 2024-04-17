Emotions ran high as Mauricio Pochettino clashed with reporters following Chelsea's resounding 6-0 victory over Everton. The Blues boss was embroiled in controversy after an on-field altercation between players over a penalty, overshadowing what should have been a celebratory moment for Chelsea.
The incident unfolded after Chelsea's emphatic win, with Pochettino visibly irked by questions regarding the penalty dispute. In newly-released footage, the Argentine coach can be seen holding up his finger as he walks out of the press room, exclaiming: “You all, one (question) all press conference.” A reporter's retort echoed, “You stopped the press conference! We didn't stop the press conference, you stopped the press conference!” Pochettino's frustration was palpable as he lamented, “Every question was (about the penalty incident).”
The clash on the field erupted between Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, and Nicolas Jackson, marring what was otherwise a dominant display by Chelsea. Despite the trio's argument over who would take the penalty, which was ultimately converted by Palmer, the young forward later insisted that they were “laughing and joking” about the incident full-time.
However, Pochettino quickly condemned his players' behavior, issuing a stern warning in the dressing room. He asserted, “It's a shame. I told the players [in the dressing room] we can't behave in this way. I told them this is the last time I will accept this type of behavior.” The Argentine manager's strong stance left no room for ambiguity as he threatened, “They're all involved in this situation, next time they're all out. This is not a joke.”
Despite the controversy, Chelsea's comfortable win over Everton bolstered their European hopes, positioning them ninth in the Premier League, just three points off sixth with games in hand on the teams above them. However, the post-match drama is a stark reminder of the challenges of managing a top-tier football team under intense scrutiny.