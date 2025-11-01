The No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish advance to a 6-2 record after defeating the Boston College Eagles 25-10 in Week 10. It was kind of a close game throughout, that is, until running back Jeremiyah Love broke it open with an incredible 94-yard touchdown run.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Fighting Irish were backed up near their own endzone. On the first play of the drive, Notre Dame handed the ball off to the 20-year-old running back, who ran it right up the middle. He went completely untouched and outran the entire Boston College defense to take it to the house.

JEREMIYAH LOVE TAKES IT 94 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 😱pic.twitter.com/hhBSr9Wx0k — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jeremiyah Love ended the contest with 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns off 17 rush attempts. Boston College actually managed to hold the superstar running back to just 42 rushing yards on the day before he took off for the massive play that led to Notre Dame's final score of the game.

Saturday's performance pushes Love to 894 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns (11 rushing) on the season so far. He's certainly playing as one of the best running backs in the nation, as he's playing a key role in Notre Dame's success. We should expect the Fighting Irish to continue leaning on Jeremiyah Love as the program aims to reach the College Football Playoff.

We'll see the junior running back take the field again in Week 11 when Notre Dame takes on Navy. With four games remaining on the schedule, now is the time for the Fighting Irish to make a push for a strong finish with the postseason right around the corner.