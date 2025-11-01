As the Minnesota Vikings get ready for their Week 9 matchup with the Detroit Lions, the team has activated cornerback Fabian Moreau and tight end Nick Vannett from the practice squad to the active roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Moreau brings a decade of NFL experience to the Minnesota secondary. Originally a third-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2017, he completed a four-year, $3.33 million rookie contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus.

After playing briefly for the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, New York Giants practice squad, and Denver Broncos, the 31-year-old joined the Vikings practice squad in July 2025. This season, he has appeared in a single game and participated in three defensive plays, stepping in as the team’s emergency sixth cornerback for Sunday’s matchup.

Meanwhile, Vannett joined Minnesota’s practice squad on October 9, and the team has used him sparingly, recording just four offensive snaps this season.

The elevation of both players follows the placement of quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve after a season-ending left shoulder injury. Wentz had led the Vikings to a 2–3 record while starting in the absence of J.J. McCarthy.

McCarthy, Minnesota’s 2024 first-round pick, is back from a high right ankle sprain suffered in Week 2. After missing six games, he has fully resumed practice and will start against Detroit, with rookie Max Brosmer serving as QB2 and veteran John Wolford providing additional depth.

McCarthy’s return comes at an inflection point in the Vikings’, as Minnesota seeks to recover from a 3-4 start and a 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8. During that game, Wentz went 15-for-27 for 144 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Vikings’ rushing attack failed to make an impact, with Zavier Scott gaining just 16 yards on two carries, while Justin Jefferson caught seven passes for 74 yards and Jordan Addison scored the team’s only touchdown with three receptions for 26 yards.

Minnesota faces a Lions team sporting a 5-2 record and coming off a 24-9 Week 7 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A loss would drop the Vikings to 3-5 and widen the divisional gap, while a win would improve them to 4-4 and keep the NFC North race alive.