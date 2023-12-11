The Dallas Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Memphis Grizzlies for the third time this season on Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mavericks are 13-8 this season, but they have splut the two games with Memphis. In those two games, the Mavericks have scored 125 points in a win, and 94 points in a loss. However, the Mavericks were without Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr in the loss. Doncic and Hardaway Jr will be active for this game against Memphis. Kyrie Irving is a different story, though. Irving has a right heel contusion and has no timetable for his return to the court.

The Grizzlies have not been playing well without Ja Morant. Luckily, he is a few games away from returning, though. The Grizzlies were able to score 110 and 108 points in the two games against the Mavericks this season. Desmond Bane has been awesome in those two games. He has scored 60 total points, and is shooting 62.2 percent from the field against Dallas. Marcus Smart has a foot injury, so he will be out for this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Grizzlies Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -1.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-112)

Under: 226.5 (-108)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Memphis

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

Dallas lost the game when they did not have Doncic and Hardaway Jr. As mentioned, those two players will be back for this game, and that gives Dallas a great chance to cover the spread. Doncic on his own is enough to give the Mavericks a chance to cover the spread and beat the Grizzlies.

In the one game Doncic played, the Mavericks won by 15, and he had a triple-double. Doncic dropped 35 points, had 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. The Mavericks are a much better team with him on the court, and that is obvious. Hardaway was also active in that game, and he put up 21 points off the bench. It is also worth noting that Irving did not play. The Mavericks should be able to have a similar game in this one with Doncic and Hardaway back on the court.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies will need to score to keep up with the Mavericks. Doncic will lead the Mavericks to 110+ points, so the Grizzlies have to do their best to match it. This will come on the back of Desmond Bane. Bane is the leading scorer for the Grizzlies, and he will have to show it again in this one. Another player the Grizzlies need to step up is Jaren Jackson Jr. He is the second leading scorer, but does not grab nearly enough rebounds. His defensive presence is strong, but he could be better on the glass. Nonetheless, if Bane and JJJ have good games, the Grizzlies will end up covering this spread.

Final Mavericks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are only slight favorites, and I think it is way to low. I am going to take the Mavericks to cover the spread and crush the Grizzlies. With Doncic, this game should a win for the Mavericks.

Final Mavericks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -1.5 (-110), Under 226.5 (-108)