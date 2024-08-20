Klay Thompson’s relocation from the Golden State Warriors to the Dallas Mavericks has stirred significant buzz this offseason, and for good reason. While many factors played into the sharpshooter’s decision, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd recently shed light on the pivotal role Kyrie Irving played in recruiting Thompson to the Lone Star State.

During NBC Sports Bay Area's “Dubs Talk,” Kidd revealed the behind-the-scenes efforts that led to the recruitment of Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star and one of the league's most lethal shooters.

Kidd emphasized that while several people contributed to bringing Thompson to Dallas, Irving, known as “Kai,” was instrumental in convincing Thompson to make the move.

“When you talk about the recruitment, it was a lot of people that were involved in that. But one of the biggest players in that was Kai,” Kidd said.

“Kai being able to, player to player, (detail) his experience of what Dallas has been like for him in two years and being able to tell Klay the honest truth of what he thinks can happen with Klay coming to Dallas.”

Thompson’s decision to leave the Bay Area, where he spent 12 successful seasons with the Warriors, was undoubtedly influenced by his relationship with Irving. The two players, who were teammates on the 2016 Team USA Olympic squad, share a mutual respect that dates back years.

Irving’s pitch to Thompson wasn't just about basketball; it was about everything in Dallas—a city where Irving himself has found contentment and stability.

Irving’s role in recruiting Thompson to the Mavericks marks a significant moment in his career. Known for his mercurial nature, Irving’s decision to become a franchise ambassador and actively recruit a player of Thompson's caliber signals a new chapter for the enigmatic guard.

After stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets, Irving’s time in Dallas has been marked by productivity, effectiveness, and most importantly, a sense of fulfillment. His endorsement of the Mavericks’ environment was likely a major selling point for Thompson.

Why else did Klay Thompson choose the Mavericks?

Thompson, who became an unrestricted free agent in July, had several suitors vying for his signature. The Mavericks, however, offered a unique combination of factors that appealed to the veteran guard. Texas' lack of state income tax, the Mavericks’ status as Western Conference champions, and the city of Dallas itself all played into Thompson’s decision.

“Dallas is attractive because of the young players they have, the style they play, the world-class treatment they get from the organization,” Thompson said during his introductory press conference in July. “Just a beautiful city that loves their hoops.”

While Thompson’s relationship with the Warriors had reportedly cooled, the Mavericks went out of their way to make him feel wanted. Kidd, along with Mavericks’ general manager Nico Harrison and vice president of basketball operations Michael Finley, played crucial roles in the recruitment process.

However, it was Irving’s personal connection and candid conversations with Thompson that ultimately sealed the deal.