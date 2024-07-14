Klay Thompson is all set for a fresh start with the Dallas Mavericks. He is set to play in a new city for a team that fell just three wins short of an NBA Finals victory this past season.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison is equally excited to add Thompson. He spoke to ESPN about his team's big offseason acquisition during the Mavericks Summer League game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

“It was a no-brainer for us, especially after the finals. We knew we were a Klay Thompson away.”

The Mavericks fell four games to one in the NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics. Now they add Thompson to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Thompson discussed teaming up with the duo earlier this week.

“I've known Kai for a long time,” Thompson said. “He's been super down-to-earth ever since I met him. Just a very gracious person. For him to come here and embrace the city and embrace the role he has. It's inspired me, I mean they were so close to winning the whole thing. I think we can help get them over that hump.”

“He (Doncic) texted me, saying how excited he is,” Thompson said. “I relayed the same message back and I think there's definitely mutual respect there. I remember seeing him at the end of the West Finals in 2022. And I told him just how much I loved his game, how he really elevates his teammates. The sky's the limit for his ability. I think that resonated well with him.”

Thompson visits Warriors during NBA Cup

Last season, Adam Silver introduced the NBA Cup, a tournament-style event that culminated with a championship game in Las Vegas. The format featured three separate groupings in each conference with five teams per group. The NBA revealed the groupings for the 2024-25 season on Friday with a few major storylines. The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors are in the same group and their initial cup meeting will also be Klay Thompson's return to the Bay.

The Warriors and Mavericks are in a tough group, West Group C, that also includes the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans. The 2024-25 NBA Cup will kick off Nov. 12. Championship bracket play will take place on Dec. 14 and Dec. 17.

That initial Warriors and Mavericks matchup will certainly draw a lot of attention, with Klay Thompson making his first appearance in the Bay in another team's jersey.

It will be fascinating to see the reception that Thompson receives in his return to the only place that he has called home in his NBA career – a place where he also won four NBA Championships.