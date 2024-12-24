The Dallas Mavericks are looking to claw their way back to another NBA Finals appearance and they'll always have a great chance at doing so with star Luka Doncic at the helm. The face of their franchise since being drafted in 2018, Doncic is also one of the faces over at Jordan Brand, releasing three signature sneakers since his signing in 2019. Come next year, we'll see an all new Jordan Luka 3 dedicated to the organization and fan base Doncic calls home.

The Jordan Luka 3 originally debuted in July 2024 and has since been released in numerous colorways inspired by Luka's personal interests outside of basketball. Including a previous “Motorsport” release, the colorways are a constant reminder of the unique personality of the athlete they embody.

This newest “Mavericks” edition will feature a rather subdued ensemble comprised of the Dallas Mavericks' color scheme, but offer a very clean silhouette and a shoe Doncic can constantly wear on-court and in action.

Jordan Luka 3 “Mavericks”

The Jordan Luka 3 features the newest in Jordan Brand technology including 3.0 cushion foam, a carbon fiber plate throughout the mid-foot, and an aerodynamic design to maximize comfort and stability. This particular pair features black throughout the textured upper with hits of Mavericks blue throughout the mid-foot plate and logos. The shoes are contrasted in white for a Home/Away feel and we can be certainly Luka Doncic is already planning to wear these in multiple games this season.

The Jordan Luka 3 “Mavericks” has yet to receive an official date, but we can expect these to release sometime during the spring season of 2025 for a retail tag of $130. They're expected to come in full sizing with adjusted prices and will be made available on Nike as well as Jordan Brand retailers.