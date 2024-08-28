Mavericks' franchise star Luka Doncic is awaiting another MVP-caliber season as he tries to bring the Dallas back to the NBA Finals. One of the youngest and most prevalent stars in the game today, Doncic leads an elite crop of talent over at Jordan Brand and recently released his latest signature Jordan Luka 3. Now, we'll see a continued release of the “Motorsport” theme that the silhouette is originally based off.

The Jordan Luka 3 was first introduced in July 2024 and has seen a number of sparse releases since its conception. The shoes offer an updated, sleek design inspired by Luka Doncic's love of foreign cars. Released in a number of auto-inspired colorways, this newest offering will be inspired by the Jordan Motorsport line.

Jordan Luka 3 “Motorsport”

The Jordan Luka 3 comes complete in a new, aerodynamic design highlighted by the flexible rubber plate along the uppers. Here we see it in clean white with the embossed “77” along the inside panel of the shoes. We see a vibrant racing red throughout the midsole and the iconic Jordan elephant print is seen throughout the TPU midsole support. Doncic's “LD” logo along with the Jordan Jumpman are stitched onto the heel of the shoe, matching the patch on the tongue. All in all, the shoes are extremely clean and we see the clear automotive inspiration with the “racing stripes” along the heel pull tabs.

To further the hype behind the release, Forza Motorsport is releasing an exclusive in-game surprise with an unlockable vehicle inspired by the Jordan Luka 3.

We've seen Luka Doncic incorporate cars into the recent marketing of his newest signature sneaker and this is yet another memorable step in that journey. Don't miss him suiting up for the Dallas Mavericks this season as he hits a new gear in the Luka 3.

The Jordan Luka 3 “Motorsport” is currently listed on the Nike website and will officially drop on September 3, 2024. The official White/Metallic Gold-Black-Red Orbit colorway will retail for $130 and should come in plentiful stock, so be sure to check out your local Jordan Brand retailers if you miss these on release day.

What do you think of this colorway? Would you hoop in the Jordan Luka 3?