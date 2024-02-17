Luka Doncic's competitive drive cannot be overlooked.

Luka Doncic loves to play basketball and he isn't afraid to work hard throughout the course of an NBA season. In fact, during an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio during All-Star Weekend, the Dallas Mavericks superstar said he can play “48 minutes” in a game if necessary.

“I’m fine. [I can play] 48 [minutes] if you need,” Doncic said. “Honestly, I like playing basketball. I can play 48 or 43.”

Doncic is no stranger to recording big minutes this season. He is currently averaging a career-high 37.4 minutes per outing. Luka saw more minutes on a consistent basis when Kyrie Irving was injured, as Dallas needed him on the floor most of the time. Since Irving's return, though, Luka has been able to receive more rest.

Nevertheless, Doncic is willing to play as much as needed.

Luka Doncic's toughness is crucial for Mavericks

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd previously addressed Doncic's toughness, reminding the NBA world that Luka is “not soft.”

“He's not soft,” Kidd said of Doncic following the Mavericks' 112-104 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday. “That's for sure. He's one of the toughest kids that I've had the opportunity to coach. And he's not scared of a fight. You look at his toughness, he's playing with a broken nose. Never complains. Loves the competition and found a way after getting stitches to help the team win tonight.”

Luka's impact on the team is obviously pivotal. Everyone who follows the NBA knows that. He's currently averaging a league-leading 34.2 points per game to go along with 8.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per outing.

But Luka has received backlash at times. Some analysts have called the Mavs star out for arguing too often with referees. Others have even questioned if superstars want to play alongside him.

Yet, when you ask most players around the NBA to share their thoughts on Doncic, they typically have nothing but positive things to say. He is earning respect around the league.

And sure, his performance helps in that regard. But Luka Doncic's toughness and competitive drive cannot be overlooked. Jason Kidd has been around the NBA for a long time and he's seen many different players, so for him to speak so glowingly of Luka's toughness speaks to Doncic's will to win.

The Mavericks are in a good position at the moment. They entered the All-Star break having won six in a row. Luka Doncic and Dallas are looking to continue climbing the standings in the Western Conference.