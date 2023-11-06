The Dallas Mavericks take on the Orlando Magic as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Dallas Mavericks travel to the Sunshine State as they visit the Orlando Magic Monday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Mavericks-Magic prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mavericks are 5-1 to start this season, and they bounced back nicely after their first loss. The Mavericks are coming off a win against the Charlotte Hornets in which they scored 124 points. Luke Doncic is nearly averaging a triple-double as he puts up 32 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game. Kyrie Irving is second on the team with 19.8 points per game. Tim Hardaway Jr, and Grant Williams round out the players averaging double-digit points for the Mavericks. Dereck Lively II is having a pretty good rookie season for Dallas, as well. He scores 8.8 points, and grabs 8.2 rebounds per game to start his rookie year.

The Magic have been a surprising team. They have started the year off 4-2, and they are currently on a two-game win streak. Franz Wagner is scoring 19.8 points per game to lead the team. Paolo Banchero has picked up his game as of late, as well. In the last two games, Banchero is averaging 27.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 8.0 rebounds per game. That has moved his season averages up to 17.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds. Wendall Carter Jr is the leading rebounder on the team, but he will be out this game, and for the time being after getting surgery on his hand. Markelle Fultz will also miss this game with a knee injury.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Magic Odds

Dallas Mavericks: +1.5 (-110)

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 225 (-112)

Under: 225 (-108)

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread

It is hard to bet against the Magic with Doncic playing the way he is right now. With Doncic scoring how he is, the Mavericks as a team are fourth in the NBA in scoring. They score 121.4 points per game, and they have the second best three-point percentage. The Mavericks are capable of putting up a lot of points quickly, and they need to be able to do just that in this game. If Dallas puts up 110 points or more, they should have a good chance to cover this spread.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Mavericks do score very well, but the story in this game will be the Magic on defense. They allow the third-fewest points, teams do not shoot all that well against them. To go along with that, the Magic force the second most turnovers per game in the NBA. Orlando needs to keep up the defensive pressure in this game. If they can hold the Mavericks to below 110 points, the Magic will be able to cover the spread.

Orlando does not put up a lot of points, but the Mavericks allow over 115 a game. Orlando will be without a couple key players, but Wagner, and Banchero have a chance to put up big games. These two players should be able to keep the Magic in the game, and help them cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Magic will be without Carter Jr, and Fultz, so it is a little cnfusing why they are the favorites in the game. One reason I can think of is the Mavericks will be on the second night of a back-to-back. However, I am not sure that will matter much in this game. I think the Mavericks will cover the spread.

Final Mavericks-Magic Prediction & Pick: Mavericks +1.5 (-110), Under 225 (-108)