Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban made headlines this week for his comments on superstar Luka Doncic. In a guest appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, Cuban said he sees many similarities between Doncic's game and Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic. To Cuban, if you saw either Doncic or Jokic on the street, you wouldn't suspect that they're some of the world's greatest players. However, the moment you see Jokic or Doncic take the floor, every perception changes.

“If you just saw him, you'd be like, ‘Who's that chubby dude, right? Oh my God, he can play, right,'” Cuban quipped.”But it's skill and basketball I.Q. You combine being 6'11” with basketball I.Q. and skill. He can shoot, dribble, pass, and see things through 3 steps ahead. Him and Luka are twins in a lot of respects when you have those elements in your game. There's always a place for a shooter in the NBA and for somebody who can rebound. But if you can rebound, shoot, handle the ball, and your basketball I.Q. is TOP5 in the NBA, you're unstoppable.”

While it started as a joke, Cuban's analysis is spot on. Players like Jokic and Doncic are the best in the world for a reason. Either player's unique skillset separates them from the field, and it's also what has both players in the MVP conversation heading into this season.

How the Mavericks can help Luka Doncic win NBA MVP

Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, the Mavericks will be a must-watch team in the league next season. Following the loss in the championship series, the Mavericks took to the offseason to improve the roster. They added legendary sharpshooter Klay Thompson to play alongside the dynamic duo of Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Thompson's perimeter shooting fit perfectly alongside Doncic. However, it also will make life on Doncic much more manageable this season.

Dallas plays a heliocentric style behind Doncic, leading to plenty of clean looks from beyond the arc from plenty of shooters. With Thompson, who has made 14 3-pointers in a game, blended with Irving, who can get red-hot offensively, there's plenty of firepower beyond Doncic. The Mavericks' offensive firepower can help keep Doncic fresh all season long. That is huge, especially if Dallas wants to return to the NBA Finals.

More importantly, the Mavericks' offensive potential can also spearhead Doncic's first-ever NBA MVP. Again, the offense is built around Doncic's scoring and playmaking ability. Having more lethal scoring options next to him will see a significant rise in his assist numbers. The same goes for scoring. It'll be a fun year for Dallas, especially with Doncic leading the charge.