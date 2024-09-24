Former NBA player Nick Young referred to Luka Doncic as a “real hooper” in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday. So why did Young choose to make this claim? Well, to understand the context we must take a look at a post that Young previously shared where he explained what a “hooper” is.

“A hooper is a dude that play anywhere it dnt matter if its 24 hr fitness or the League they can get a bucket! They can create almost any shot … the NBA wasn’t ready for hoopers, until the analytics came into the game they used to call us bad shot makers. And label most hoopers 6 man or call them microwave .. with a green light your favorite player would be scared to guard them,” Young wrote on X in a post on Friday.

So what exactly qualifies Luka Doncic as a “hooper”?

“Luka is the definition of a real HOOPER : he eat what he want, barley lift weights, defense is questionable, BUT GET BUCKETS !!!!!! ALL OFFENSE !! Get to the gym right before the game No stretch and hop on the court and hoop and will get 40 in any league,” Young wrote about the Dallas Mavericks star.

Doncic finished third in NBA MVP voting during the 2023-24 season after leading the league in scoring. He also led the Mavs to the NBA Finals. Doncic is arguably the best player in the NBA, and at only 25 years old the sky's the limit.

Luka Doncic earning respect around the NBA

Many current and former players have spoken highly of Doncic. They clearly recognize how talented of a player he truly is.

Doncic can score from anywhere on the floor. He's also one of the best passers in the NBA, and Doncic can also play a big role on the boards.

Young referred to Luka's defense as “questionable.” Doncic has received criticism for his defense in the past. Yet, he displayed signs of improvement on the defensive end of the floor in 2023-24.

The Mavericks have some question marks heading into the new campaign. Expectations are high for Dallas, though. With Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving set to lead the way once again, the Mavericks will have a legitimate opportunity to make another NBA Finals run.