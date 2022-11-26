Published November 26, 2022

By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been putting up historic numbers ever since he stepped foot in the league back in the 2018-19 season. His ability to impact the game in almost every facet is incredibly unique, as evidenced by a milestone that Doncic recently accomplished versus the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

According to the NBA.com/Stats Twitter account, Doncic reached 7,500-plus career points, 2,000-plus rebounds, and 2,000-plus assists against Boston, which was just his 280th career game, making him the second-fastest player to reach these numbers in NBA history, trailing only Oscar Roberston (251 games). It took LeBron James 311 games, which is the third-fastest of any player in league history, now right behind Doncic.

Doncic, 23, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all with the Mavericks. He’s averaging a league-leading 34.0 points plus 9.0 assists and 8.1 rebounds across 16 games this season. Doncic is lighting up the scoreboard on high efficiency to boot, as his current 50.3% field goal percentage is a career-best.

Aside from perhaps Giannis Antetokounpo or Jayson Tatum, nobody in the world is playing better basketball than Doncic. Still, the Mavs have had a very up-and-down season. The team has just a 9-8 record, good for the ninth-best in the Western Conference, and has lost three out of its last four games.

For the Mavericks to take that next step and become legitimate contenders to represent the West in the NBA Finals in the near future, Dallas needs to get Doncic some more help by making a trade either by February’s deadline or sometime this summer.