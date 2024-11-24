The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat will go head-to-head on Sunday night. Dallas holds a 9-7 record while Miami is 6-7 to begin the 2024-25 season. Luka Doncic, who is dealing with a right wrist sprain, has already been ruled out for the game, but the Mavs recently received another important injury update.

Daniel Gafford was added to the NBA injury report on Saturday. He is dealing with left shoulder soreness.

Gafford has played well so far this season. The Mavs center is averaging a career-high 12.6 points per game on a league leading 70.8 percent field goal shooting. He is also recording 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per outing.

Gafford has unquestionably played a big role for the Mavericks ever since being acquired ahead of the 2023-24 NBA trade deadline. So is Daniel Gafford playing tonight vs. the Heat?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Daniel Gafford's injury status for Mavericks-Heat game

Gafford is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup, per the NBA injury report.

The Mavs have won four games in a row. They most recently defeated the Denver Nuggets 123-120 on Friday night. It was a competitive contest that saw Dallas win despite Doncic's injury absence.

Luka is expected to be re-evaluated at some point during the upcoming week. The Mavericks are obviously hopeful he will return soon, but Doncic will miss Sunday's game against the Heat and Monday's game in Atlanta against the Hawks. Luka will likely miss the Mavs' home game on Wednesday against the New York Knicks as well.

As for Gafford, he was added to the injury report following Friday's game. Dallas obviously hopes his injury is nothing serious but they will closely monitor the situation.

As for the question of if Daniel Gafford is playing tonight vs. the Heat, the answer is maybe.