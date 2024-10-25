DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are playing host to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night in their season opener. Before the game, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was asked about his initial reaction to finding out that Dallas acquired Klay Thompson during the offseason. The always brutally honest Popovich provided a hilarious answer.

“‘Oh my God, how the h**l did they do that?' That's the honest truth,” Popovich said. “I was probably having a glass of wine somewhere, it wrecked my whole night.”

Of course, the Spurs and Mavs both play in the Western Conference. San Antonio is likely still a year or two away from seriously contending, but watching the reigning Western Conference champions add a four-time champion clearly wasn't Popovich's idea of a good night.

Gregg Popovich gets 100% real on Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd

Popovich also addressed Jason Kidd's performance as the Mavericks head coach over the past three years. Popovich, a legendary coach in the NBA, had nothing but positive words to say about the former star point guard.

“He's done a great job,” Popovich said of Kidd. “He demands, he's fair, they respect him. In the NBA, that's the beginning of success for a head coach. You can't be afraid to demand, you have to keep people accountable but you have to do it in a fair manner so that you maintain that respect because NBA players have great BS antennas. If they think you're faking it, trying to be something you're not or you try to teach something and you don't have any clue about what you're doing, they know immediately.

“Obviously (Kidd has) great credibility as a point guard in the league, being as smart as he was as a player. Being competitive as he was. He's done a fine job.”

Kidd could establish himself as a coaching legend in Dallas. He is already remembered as a player who helped the 2010-11 team win a championship. Of course, Kidd also enjoyed a Hall of Fame playing career. He has displayed signs of stardom as a head coach in the NBA as well.