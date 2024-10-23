DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs to begin their 2024-25 NBA season on Thursday night. The stars will be ready to go, as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will be joined by Klay Thompson for the first time in a regular season game. Meanwhile, Chris Paul will make his regular season Spurs debut alongside Victor Wembanyama. On Tuesday after practice, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd shared his thoughts on the Paul-Wembanyama partnership in San Antonio.

“When you look at Chris… being a veteran, understanding what it takes to win,” Kidd said. “His leadership, putting him in a position to be successful. Chris is a willing passer, he knows how to move the pieces so he will be great with Victor.”

Kidd echoed a similar sentiment on Wednesday when discussing how veterans such as Paul and Harrison Barnes can help Wembanyama.

“Victor is one of the young talented players in this league,” Kidd said. “We know what he can do defensively and offensively. But to add two veterans like Chris and Harrison (Barnes), those two will be able to help him through the marathon of the ups and downs and help put him in a position to be successful.”

The Spurs are likely still a year or two away from emerging as serious contenders, but they could make some noise during the 2024-25 season. Paul is still a reliable point guard at 39 years old and Wembanyama is already one of the best players in the entire NBA. The Mavericks understand that the Spurs will be a difficult opponent.

How are the Mavericks feeling heading into 2024-25 season?

The Mavs have confidence heading into the new campaign. The team is mostly healthy, as only Dante Exum is out to begin the season. Exum will be missed, but Dallas has everyone else available which will be important.

So how are the Mavs feeling heading into their first game of the 2024-25 season?

“Everybody feels great. Everybody is excited for this marathon,” Kidd said Wednesday. “We have the opportunity to get started tomorrow.”