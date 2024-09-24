The 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner. Team media days and training camps are set to begin soon, and then the preseason will get underway. Let's take a look at some important dates for the Mavericks over the next month.

Mavericks' Media Day

The Mavs' Media Day is scheduled for Monday, September 30. President of basketball operations Nico Harrison and head coach Jason Kidd will be in attendance. Additionally, Mavs players will be in attendance.

September 30 will certainly get fans excited for the new season. Meanwhile, October will feature no shortage of action as the Mavs prepare for the regular season.

Training camp

The Mavericks will not waste time after Media Day. They will immediately travel to Las Vegas and host training camp at UNLV. The Mavs will be in Las Vegas for training camp from Tuesday, October 1 until Friday, October 4.

Preseason

So when does the Mavericks' preseason begin?

The Mavs will play four total preseason games, three of which will be at home. Dallas will begin the preseason with a home game on October 7 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavs will then play at home once again on October 10 against the Utah Jazz.

The Mavericks will play their only road preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the new Intuit Dome in LA on October 14. Dallas will then conclude the preseason with a home game on October 17 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

When will the Mavericks' 2024-25 regular season begin?

The Mavs' season opener is scheduled for October 24 at home against the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 730 PM EST.

The Spurs are led by reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and new veteran point guard Chris Paul. The Mavericks are the better team, but the Spurs will still present a challenge. Nevertheless, Dallas will enter the season with plenty of confidence after reaching the NBA Finals last year.