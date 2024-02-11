Mavericks' Daniel Gafford instantly feels at home after getting warm reception in debut

The new-look Dallas Mavericks (30-23) are giving their fans hope that a terrific few months of basketball could be on the horizon. They dominated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the American Airlines Center, 146-111, with Luka Doncic posting 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in just 31 minutes of play on Saturday. He was not the only one to shine in front of the home crowd, though.

In addition to Kyrie Irving's strong outing (25/8/6), newcomers P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford enjoyed impressive Dallas debuts. The 25-year-old backup center was particularly effective and made sure to bask in every moment of his new surroundings. Though, it is an environment that already feels comfortable to him.

“It felt like I got drafted by this team in all honesty,” Gafford told the media postgame on Bally Sports Southwest, via ClutchPoints. “It just felt good.”

Daniel Gafford feels right at home after joining Mavericks

The Arkansas native and Razorbacks alum was genuinely touched by the warm reception that Mavericks fans showered him with when he was formally introduced as a member of the team. He returned the favor by scoring 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, securing nine rebounds and recording one block versus the Thunder.

Fans shouldn't get too accustomed to seeing Gafford put up that type of offensive production, but he should add a consistent toughness that Dallas needs heading into the postseason push. He was acquired from the Washington Wizards on NBA trade deadline day for the purpose of giving the Mavs another inside presence who, as he says, can “pick up the trash.”

Dereck Lively II is holding his own in a notable rookie campaign, but head coach Jason Kidd can certainly use another big man willing to do the dirty work in the low post and on the glass. Those type of players become fan favorites. Judging by the bond he instantly formed with the Mavericks faithful, however, Daniel Gafford might already be one.