PJ Washington realizes what it's like playing with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on the Mavericks.

The Dallas Mavericks made a splash acquisition after trading for PJ Washington from the Charlotte Hornets. He finally made his debut for the team on Saturday and he did not disappoint. After the contest, Washington revealed what it's like playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Due to Doncic and Irving being offensive juggernauts, their teammates tend to get open often. That was exactly what caught PJ Washington's attention during his debut with the Mavericks, per Landon Thomas of Mavs Fan for Life.

“Everybody was telling me that I was going to get a lot of open shots, but I didn't realize it until I was out there. Playing with Luka, Kyrie, and all those guys. They made the game a lot easier for me. They did that for [Daniel] Gafford too. Just being out here was great.”

PJ Washington fit in with the rotation almost immediately. He put up solid numbers, finishing his debut with 14 points, five rebounds, and one assist. Daniel Gafford even played well in his Mavericks debut too, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Dallas has a chance to shake things up in the Western Conference. Especially if Washington, and Gafford for that matter, can maintain this level of consistency. The Mavericks are currently the eighth seed and have a shot to climb the ranks before the playoffs begin.

With that said, look for the Mavericks to potentially get hot in the second half of the regular season. The roster is much more deep after the trade deadline which is exactly what this team needed.