The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to earn their second consecutive win on Thursday in a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Mavs snapped a five-game losing streak with a 118-97 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Injuries continue to be a concern for the team, though.

Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Kyrie Irving (lumbar back sprain) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery) have all been ruled out for Wednesday's game. Daniel Gafford, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain, is also listed on the injury report.

The Mavericks are hoping to have Gafford return as soon as possible. Dallas needs all the help they can get at the moment. Dereck Lively II is a reliable center, but the Mavs feature a tremendous center duo of Lively and Gafford when both players are healthy.

Here is everything we know about Daniel Gafford's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Trail Blazers.

Daniel Gafford's injury status for Trail Blazers-Mavericks game

Gafford is currently listed as questionable due to the aforementioned ankle injury, per the NBA injury report.

The 26-year-old center did not play on Tuesday. He has made a big impact while on the floor this season, averaging 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game. Gafford is also shooting a league leading 71.8 percent on his field goal attempts.

Gafford helps the Mavericks on both ends of the floor. He has continued to improve as a rim-protector, and he also finds ways to score on offense. Gafford is a quality finisher, whether it be via a lob or a self-created look at the basket.

The Mavericks will enter play on Thursday with a 21-16 record, while the Blazers are just 13-23. Still, Dallas will not overlook their opponent.

When it comes to the question of if Daniel Gafford is playing tonight vs. the Trail Blazers, the answer is maybe.