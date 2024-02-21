The latest injury update for Mavericks center Dereck Lively II.

Dante Exum and Luka Doncic did not practice on Tuesday. Exum is dealing with a right knee issue, while Doncic received an extra day off after the NBA All-Star break. Doncic is expected to return and practice on Wednesday. Dallas Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II, who has been dealing with a nasal fracture, was seen wearing a mask Tuesday but was able to practice.

Lively joined Doncic during All-Star weekend and participated in the NBA Rising Stars Challenge. The opportunity to participate in the event was a well-deserved honor for Lively. It also gave Lively a chance to adjust to wearing the mask, something he was asked about following Tuesday's practice.

“Every time I'm working out, trying to work out with the mask,” Lively said. “Try to be as comfortable as possible with the mask so it's like second nature to put on the mask.”

Lively also provided a timeline for how long he will need to wear it.

“So from the date of surgery I will need to wear it for around a month. Just being able to make sure that everything in my nose completely holds.”

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II is ready to play with mask

Lively made his return from injury against the San Antonio Spurs prior to the All-Star break. Lively, who just turned 20 on February 12, has made a significant impact for Dallas in his rookie season.

He is currently averaging 9.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per outing. Lively's presence on the glass has been instrumental for Dallas all season long. The trade for Daniel Gafford adds another reliable rebounder to the team as well, so the Mavericks' performance on the boards will continue to improve moving forward.

Adjusting to the mask won't be easy. He's expecting to wear it for the next few weeks, so getting used to it will be of the utmost importance. Lively seems to already be getting comfortable with it, so the mask shouldn't present too much of an issue moving forward.

The Mavericks will battle the Phoenix Suns on Thursday in a game that projects to be a competitive affair. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST at the American Airlines Center.