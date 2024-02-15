He's back.

The Dallas Mavericks are getting a boost, as rookie big man Dereck Lively II is set to return to action after missing several games due to an upper-body injury. He is expected to suit up Wednesday night versus the San Antonio Spurs at home, per Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com.

“Dereck Lively II (nasal fracture) is available to play against the San Antonio Spurs.”

The first-year center and former Duke Blue Devils star missed all of the Mavericks' previous seven outings because of a nasal fracture, but he apparently is now healthy enough to end his absence and give it a go. Lively's comeback comes amid a terrific start to Daniel Gafford's career with the Mavericks. Gafford, who was acquired by Dallas from the Washington Wizards ahead of the trade deadline, has been excellent so far in Mavs uniform. In two games with the Mavericks, Gafford has managed to rack up a total of 35 points and 26 rebounds, while shooting 58.3 percent from the field.

Also, with Lively returning, the Mavericks will have another capable body to throw at Spurs super rookie Victor Wembanyama, though, Dallas will be missing the services of Maxi Kleber (facial injury).

The 31-23 Mavericks will enter the Spurs game on the heels of a scorching unbeaten run. They are on a win streak that got extended to five games after thumping the Wizards at home last Monday.