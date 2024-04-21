The Los Angeles Clippers molly-whopped the Dallas Mavericks without Kawhi Leonard in the lineup. It was an ugly game for Dallas and the team is going to have to dig deep if they hope to bounce back. Despite that, Mavs fans are exuding confidence as they believe their team will still win the series.
It was just an ugly performance for the Mavericks in Game 1 as they had no answers for the Clippers. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving were essentially the only players to show up in this game. Together, they totaled 64 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists. PJ Washington was the only other player to record double-digit points with 11.
Other players are going to have to step up now that the NBA Playoffs are in full swing. But luckily for them, it's a best-of-seven series and Mavericks fans fully believe they'll bounce back and beat the Clippers.
not that bad guys. it’s fine. mavs in 5
— playoffs mffl birdie (@birdiebirdieee) April 21, 2024
Let's hope for this guy's sake Game 1 was the Mavericks' worst game of the postseason. Otherwise, it could get ugly fast.
That’ll be the Mavs’ worst game of the playoffs. Guaranteed.
It’s still Mavs in 5
— mike sanders (@MikeRedacted) April 21, 2024
The Clippers looked fantastic. But can the Mavericks bounce back in Game 2?
Clippers sold their soul for a magnet ball in this game it won’t happen again, Mavs in 5
— 77 (@OwnedByLuka) April 21, 2024
Mavs fans certainly don't lack confidence.
Mavs in 5. Clippers only put up 109 with us playing our worst basketball in 2024. We are cooking these boys the rest of the series.
— Dayton (@ttiddg12) April 21, 2024
If anyone can get the Mavericks back on track it's Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
Not moved by this L. There’s no way Mavs start horrible like they did today again. And there’s no way harden replicates this 💀 Mavs in 5.
— EL BOMBI MY GOAT🐐 (@numbrangersfan) April 21, 2024
Doncic and Irving have been fantastic all season long as they form the best backcourt in the league right now. Additionally, the Clippers don't have Kawhi Leonard and it's hard to imagine LA scoring at will like they did in Game 1. So, it makes sense why Mavericks fans are still confident in the team.
Mavericks NBA Playoffs outlook
The Mavericks entered the NBA Playoffs as a five-seed in the Western Conference. They were just one game behind the Clippers and just seven games behind the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder. So, it's safe to say Dallas is much better than what they showed in Game 1 against Los Angeles.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have the talent to lead the Mavericks over the Clippers. But there is a belief that Kawhi Leonard could return from injury at some point during this series. If that's the case, Dallas must find a way to win games before Leonard returns. If they can't, it could be an early exit for the Mavs.
Overall, we should expect to see more from the Mavericks moving forward. The team just didn't live up to expectations and losing Game 1 isn't the end of the world. We've seen plenty of teams win a series after starting off 0-1. With that said, look for Dallas to look like a new team in Game 2 against the Clippers. Doncic and Irving should be at their best in that one.