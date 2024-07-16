The Dallas Mavericks have made some big moves already this summer. An NBA Finals run was enough for the franchise to go all-in adding Klay Thompson to a roster already led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Part of sustaining that success is hitting on NBA Draft picks. Unfortunately, acting head coach Jared Dudley had to explain why the team is ‘down' on Olivier-Maxence Prosper after a few NBA Summer League games.

Proper, known as O-Max, is pushing for a rotational spot on the varsity next season. The Mavericks have yet to see the consistency that would convince the front office it is a worthwhile risk. The 22-year-old was average at best in limited NBA minutes last season and has struggled so far in Las Vegas. That's not what the Mavericks were hoping for after making the summer All About O-Max according to the team's webpage.

When asked to clarify by ClutchPoints, Dudley expanded on an earlier comment about the Mavericks being “down” on Prosper's performances and development so far.

“When I say ‘a little down' it's because overall you want to be able to be a little bit more consistent” Dudley shared. “He didn't play bad. Look at his numbers. He shot well from the field and stuff like that but overall we can see (where to improve).”

“His game needs to attack the basket and get to the free-throw line. He is playing hard, as hard as anybody else. He's just got to breathe and slow down” coach continued. “We have the bar high for O-Max. We want him to be successful. It is my job to point out his deficiencies, encourage him, and find out how I can put him in the right position to be more successful.”

Mavericks being patient with O-Max Prosper

Prosper was 2-10 from the floor and 0-3 from beyond the arc in the Summer League opener. Two steals were negated by two turnovers. He also had six rebounds, an assist, and a block in 28 minutes. The Mavericks need more from their 2023 first-round pick, but it might require a less-is-more approach to the fancy stuff and free-wheeling three-pointers.

“I'm trying to help him, coaching when he is out there that it is the fundamentals,” Dudley replied. “You saw the ATO (after time out), they threw it into the post and had a split action. He is supposed to get to the body and curl then switch. They backdoored. It's the little stuff like being at the nail, being the low man.”

There are some encouraging signs and the team is allowing for a few uncomfortable adjustments. The level of play, both in opponent and teammate, matters. Doncic and Irving are very demanding but do put others in positions to succeed. It's a matter of Propser paying attention to detail so that he is on the same page as the franchise's cornerstones.

Up next for Dallas is the undefeated Miami Heat. Prosper will be properly tested as the Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware are serious NBA talents. Another inefficient night would bring up all the same talking points in scouting circles. A decent outing here would help Dudley advocate for Proper going into training camp.

“(Prosper) did not play a lot with us. He was in the G-League. The G-League game is different from Summer League and Summer League is different than (the NBA game),” explained Dudley. “So everything is going 100 miles an hour. He wants to play so well but it's the little things and details for him if he wants to get on the court in Dallas.”